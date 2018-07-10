Happy Monday! We have some amazing weather in the forecast for the next several days. For Monday and Tuesday we top out in the mid 70s with plenty of sunshine. Halloween will be all dry and a touch warm. For trick or treating time temperatures will likely be in the 70s. We're watching Thursday closely for the potential for a few strong storms. Check back to the forecast over the next day or so as we fine tune the forecast.

Monday...Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Monday Night... Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Tuesday...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Tuesday Night... Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

Wednesday (Halloween!)... Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s near 80.

Wednesday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60.

Thursday...Rain likely. Isolated storms possible. Highs in the low 70s.

Thursday Night... Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Lows in the mid 50s.

Friday... Partly cloudy. Rain possible in the morning hours. Highs in the upper 60s.

Friday Night... Clear. Lows in the low 40s.

Saturday... Sunshine. Highs in the mid 60s.

Saturday Night...Clear. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Sunday... Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

