Speed limit changes, golf carts in downtown Perry all a part of new city ordinances

Police Chief Alan Everidge says speeding signs should change in about 7-10 days after they get approval from the state.

PERRY, Ga. — Perry leaders say increased traffic around the city’s shops and eateries have them concerned about pedestrian safety. To make sure business stays booming and people stay safe, the city council passed an ordinance to cut speeds in the downtown area.

From Ball Street to Carroll Street and from Washington to Main, drivers are going to see new speed limits.



"We have a lot more pedestrian traffic, and those streets were all 30 miles per hour, so we're reducing them to 25,” Perry’s police chief explained.



Police Chief Alan Everidge says the lower speeds should make downtown safer for pedestrians and pave the way for another new ordinance.



"We're going to allow people to get their golf carts and ride from residential areas into town, for those that want to do that, and then also it'll make it a little slower for those that are on foot as cars seek parking places and those kinds of things," he explained.



Perry businesses see a lot of traffic, so what do business owners think about that?



"It definitely has been a concern with the amount of the traffic that we have -- Perry is growing every day," Ball Street business owner Lynn Smith said.

Smith, co-owner of Sole on Ball Street, says there's a lot of foot traffic on weekdays and weekends. The potential of seeing golf carts in the area? She says it doesn't worry her at all.