Splash n' Bash in Perry is hoping to give families, kids something fun to do before school starts back up

The event this Saturday helps mark the end of the summer season and runs from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

PERRY, Ga. — The City of Perry's leisure services will host its annual Splash 'N Bash at Creekwood Park Saturday as they ring in the end of summer vacation.

“This is one of our annual events here in the City of Perry,” the City of Perry’s Director of Leisure Services Kevin Dye said



The free event will feature inflatables, food trucks, a splash pad and a free lunch.

Kids and their parents can also get a head start on the school year with a free backpack giveaway.

Since the school year tends to mark the end of the summer, the whole point of the event is to allow kids and families to take part in one last community event before the school year starts, Dye said.

“[We] thought it would be a good idea to have a family event right before school starts back and give the community something fun to do,” Dye said.

According to the City of Perry’s website, the event starts at around 10 a.m. and runs until 12 p.m. But while the event stops then, the fun doesn’t have to stop.

Creekwood Park's splash pad is open until 8 p.m. and the park closes at sundown, according to the City of Perry's Leisure Services website. It has a picnic pavilion, a football field, softball, an outdoor basketball among other recreational opportunities.

Creekwood Park is located at 1107 Creekwood Drive in Perry.

Students at the Houston County School District will start hitting the books and heading back to class this Wednesday, Aug. 2.