LIST: Where to find spooky events in Central Georgia this October for fall and Halloween lovers

It is the scariest time of the year! Here is a list of events to get you into the spooky spirit.

MACON, Ga. — It's the spookiest season of the year, which means it's time for all things games, ghosts, and ghouls.

But never fear, there are also a few events on this list so that the least brave among us can enjoy some fall fun.

If you have a spooky event you would like added to the list email jbaxley@13wmaz.com.

Here is a list of fall and Halloween events to do this October:

Some of Macon's first citizens are buried at this cemetery which spans approximately four acres. The Old City Cemetery, located on Cherry Street and 7th Street, operated from 1825 to 1840 as Macon's first municipal burial site. All the graves face east to receive the first light at daybreak, according to an old 19th-century tradition. However, be careful where you step during your visit, as many headstones were destroyed when the cemetery was decommissioned.

When: Daily hours are sunrise to sunset.

Where: The Old City Cemetery

Tickets: Free

There is always a chance to enjoy this fun, family farm. This fall, you can pick your favorite pumpkin from their patch and take a walk through their corn maze. While you're there, if you get hungry, be sure to check out their famous BBQ. They also have a petting zoo and so much more!

When: Open Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: Hamlin Hills

Tickets: Free

The Pumpkin Patch is an annual exhibition and sale that showcases artwork with pumpkin themes. There is everything from glass and ceramic pumpkins to paintings and more!

When: Now through Oct. 23 during business hours

Where: StARTup Studios

Tickets: Free

This haunted house is for you if you are in for a fright. The haunt is in the woods, so be prepared to walk and wear closed-toe shoes. There are dark areas, so come ready to be scared. The event is in the woods, so be prepared for roots and uneven ground.

When: Sept. 30- Oct. 31 from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Where: 428 Lake Joy Rd, Kathleen, GA 31047

Tickets: $25-$60 depending on the selected haunting package.

There will be over 90 arts and crafts vendors. In addition, visitors can enjoy live music all afternoon and activities for the kids.

When: Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Center Park at Centerville

Tickets: Free

Fall Line Brewing Co. will host a pop-up shop with some of Central Georgia's favorite vendors. If you stop by every vendor, you will be entered to win an awesome autumn giveaway!

Want to create some autumn art? Lush Art will be teaching two painting classes during the event! You can get a ticket to that class here.

When: Oct. 2 at 1 p.m.

Where: Fall Line Brewing Co.

Tickets: Free to attend

Experience Hay House after dark! Hear spine-tingling tales of unexplained noises, lights with a mind of their own, and real-life ghost sightings. But, be quick; space is running out.

When: Friday, Oct. 7 and Thursday, Oct. 27

from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Hay House

Tickets: $35 per person

Taking southern gothic to a new level, visitors can enjoy Rock Candy Tours on a ghost, murder and mayhem Macon history tour focused on downtown's nightlife and businesses. Due to the nature of the content, this tour is not recommended for children. The tour is about an hour and a half.

When: October 7, 14, 21, 28, and 29 from 8 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Where: The walking tour begins at Just Tap'd and ends at Parish on Cherry

Tickets: $15 per person

You can see this 90's Halloween classic on the big screen again at The Grand Opera House. Hocus Pocus returns to The Grand the same month the long-awaited sequel is released for streaming. Hosts Yutoya Avaze Leon and Christina Leon will get witchy with you throughout the evening.

When: Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.

Where: The Grand Opera House

Tickets: $5

The Macon-Bibb County Recreation Department and the Melanated Community Stimulation Project, Inc. present the 3rd Annual Fall Festival and Trunk or Treat. There will be music, food, bounce houses, face painting and more. Of course, there will be candy provided by local businesses.

When: Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Where: Carolyn Crayton Park

Tickets: Free

