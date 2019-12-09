MACON, Ga. — We are approaching spooky season, and what a better way to go through the first Friday the 13th of the year than with a full moon.

Some superstitious folks believe that full moons cause people to act crazy or strange. Friday the 13th is commonly associated with bad luck. We have the best (or worst) of both worlds coming our way on Friday.

Having a full moon coincide with Friday the 13th is pretty rare. The last time there was a nationwide full moon on Friday the 13th was all the way back in the year 2000. We won't have a repeat of this event until 2049.

This next full moon is significant for a few other reasons as well. It is this year's "harvest moon." The harvest moon is the full moon closest to the autumnal equinox. In the days before modern farming technology, farming by moonlight was much more important this time of year.

Some are even calling this full moon a "micro-moon." If you look up this weekend, the moon will appear smaller. This is because the moon will be at "apogee," or at its furthest point in its orbit away from Earth.

However you plan to enjoy this Friday the 13th and full moon combo, best of luck to you!

