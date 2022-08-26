Spring Street will close next week for demolition of the overpass on I-16

The project may affect your commute.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — Spring Street in Macon will be closed for part of next week to demolish the overpass bridge on Interstate 16.

A release by the Georgia Department of Transportation said starting Wednesday, Aug. 31, the road will be closed from 10 p.m. - 5 a.m. each night.

The closure is planned to last until Friday, Sept. 2, and signs will guide drivers through a detour.

Traffic on the west (downtown) side of the bridge will be detoured to Riverside Drive, to Coliseum Drive, and then to Emery Highway.

Traffic on the east side of the bridge will be detoured from Spring Street, to Emery Highway, to Second Street, and then to Walnut Street.

Any traffic from North Avenue will be detoured to Second Street.

The Department of Transportation said some long-term closures would be that the far right lane of I-75 northbound at the Georgia 19/Georgia Avenue exit (exit 164) is closed to traffic for several months.

Additionally, Spring Street's far right lane at the I-16 westbound on-ramp as well as the right-hand on-ramp to I-16 westbound are both closed for several months.

The Spring Street on-ramp to I-16 westbound has been relocated to the far left lane.

The demolition is part of the Georgia Department of Transportation's I-16/I-75 Interchange Improvement Project.

The project is part of a $500 million dollar plan to "widen and reconstruct I-16, I-75 and their interchange in Macon-Bibb," according to the Department of Transportation.

The full project has 7 phases, and should be completed by 2030.