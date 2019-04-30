MACON, Ga. — On Mondays, while most kids were most likely sitting in class, children at Springdale Elementary School were running around outside.

Students at Springdale Elementary School kicked off their Monday with their "Wildly Important Goal," or WIG, celebration.

Springdale students got a school-wide field day after surpassing their reading goal of 250 million words.

According to Stephanie Hartley, Director of Communications at the Bibb County Board of Education, Springdale blew past its 250 million word goal and has now hit 310 million.

"It's amazing because we all worked together to do this," says fourth grader Nora Elsworth. "We all pushed ourselves to reach this goal."

The students got to enjoy arts and crafts, prolonged recess, snow cones, and inflatables.

"My favorite part is the inflatables because me and my friends raced each other," said fourth grader Sanford Horne.

If the students at Springdale keep reading at this pace they'll be sure to get another WIG celebration in no time.