Have a paw-some time at Wellston Park’s spring Pups in the Park event

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Wellston Park and Wellston Trees and Greens are hosting an event for you and your pup at the end of April!

They're inviting inviting everyone to attend their spring Pups in the Park event on Saturday, April 30 at Wellston Park -- also home to Central Bark Dog Park.

Last year, about 300 people attended, they are expecting 800-1,000 people this year.

Chairman Jim Taylor says there will be food trucks, music, dog contests, gift basket drawings, doggie treats and more.

"We're going to have food trucks and music. We have about 15-20 vendors already; and we are going to have a dog contest. So, the cutest, the ugliest, the tallest, the littlest... it's going to be a dress up thing too, best dressed; the mayor is going to be one of our judges," said Taylor.

If you are interested in being a vendor or sponsor for this event, email info@wellstontreesandgreens.org for more information.

Should you come, you might even meet Taylor's Australian Shepherd, Livvy, named after Olivia Newton John.