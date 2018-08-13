Squirrel season begins Wednesday in Georgia and the Department of Natural Resources is reminding people of the season’s guidelines.

A news release says the season runs Aug. 15 to Feb. 28, 2019, and that hunters can go after gray and fox squirrels.

Additionally, the maximum number of squirrels you can bag is 12 per day, per hunter.

The release says squirrel hunting is a good way to introduce someone to the sport.

“It also provides a great opportunity to take a young person or someone new to hunting with you on a fun, inexpensive and active outdoor adventure,” said chief of the Game Management Section, John Bowers.

Both species of squirrels can be found throughout the state, though the gray squirrel is the most common.

For more information on squirrel season, click here.

If you’re interested in going hunting at a wildlife management area, click here for information.

