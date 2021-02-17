The giveaway is scheduled for Friday at the church on Forest Hill Road, aiming to help families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

MACON, Ga. — The COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect families in many different ways, but a Macon church is looking to help.

St. Francis Episcopal Church and Society of St. Andrew will partner this week to give away more than 200 boxes of food. People can stop by to pick up boxes full of meat, dairy, fruit, and vegetables.

St. Francis Rector Ben Wells says this is in an effort to help those who have been struggling since the start of the pandemic.

"Some of them had lost their jobs, or in a job search before the pandemic hit, and they've been unable to get back into the job market, and, of course, some of these people are elderly and they're in need of assistance and additional nutrition," said Wells.