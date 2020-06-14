This year’s St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway campaign came to an end on Sunday.

The single-level ranch style home, which is located at 301 Pine Trace Lane, has four bedrooms and three bathrooms for a total of around 3,000-square feet.

It's a huge, single-level, ranch style home with a vaulted 12-foot ceiling, exposed beams, and a large outdoor living space.

The full list of winners in this year’s campaign is below:

GRAND PRIZE: St. Jude Dream Home — DaMarcus Holmes of Warner Robins

Ancillary Prizes:

A $2,500 Visa gift card courtesy of MidSouth Community Federal Credit Union — David Bishop of Hawkinsville Panama City Beach getaway courtesy of Holiday Inn Resort — Richard Rogers of Kathleen 2020 Chevrolet Trax LS courtesy of Five Star Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC — Vernell Ward of Warner Robins

