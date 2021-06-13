St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway 2021 | Here are this year's winners!

This year’s St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway campaign came to an end on Sunday.

MACON, Ga. — The home, which is located at 419 Pine Trace Lane in Kathleen, has five bedrooms and four bathrooms for a total of around 3,200-square feet.

Other amenities include an outdoor fireplace, coffered ceilings with exposed beams, and a full white brick exterior. It has an estimated value of around $400K.

The full list of winners in this year’s campaign is below:

GRAND PRIZE: St. Jude Dream Home — Jessica James

Ancillary Prizes:

A $7,500 shopping spree at Phillips Furniture, courtesy of Phillips Furniture

— Franklin Miller

A 60" SMART TV, surround sound system and $1,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of Hargray

— Linda King

A $5,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of MidSouth Community Federal Credit Union

— Grant McMillin

Winners are subject to confirmation of eligibility.

