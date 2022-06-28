St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway 2022 | Here are this year's winners!

KATHLEEN, Ga. — The home, which is located at 605 Woodlands Blvd. in Kathleen has four bedrooms and three bathrooms for a total of around 2,700 square feet.
Other amenities include his and her walk-in closets, an all-brick exterior and coffered ceilings with exposed beams. It has an estimated value of around $400K.
This year's event raised $800,000 for St. Jude.
The full list of winners in this year’s campaign is below:
GRAND PRIZE: St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house estimated $400,000 value - Jon Dowie of Saint Augustine, FL
Ancillary Prizes:
Tickets on Sale Prize- $2,500 Photography Package, courtesy of Two Chics Photography - Janet Craton of Warner Robins, GA
Early Bird Prize - $5,000 VISA Gift Card- Frank Leverett of Milledgeville, GA
Bonus Prize - $5,000 Phillips Furniture Shopping Spree- Barbara Burke of Warner Robins, GA
Winners are subject to confirmation of eligibility.
