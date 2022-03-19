Dublin St. Patrick's Day parade paints the city green

Parade watchers could wave at this year's pageant and contest winners, jam out with marching bands and enjoy the floats as they make their way through the city.

DUBLIN, Ga. — The streets of Dublin were all green on Saturday during their St. Patrick's Day Parade.

The parade kicked off at 10:30 a.m.

Parade watchers could wave at this year's pageant and contest winners, jam out with marching bands and enjoy the floats as they make their way through the city.

The route moved along Jackson street and Bellevue Avenue.

From there, visitors made their way to a market on Madison and Bicentennial Plaza.

There was an arts and crafts festival, live entertainment, music, a petting zoon and ,of course, food.

There were also plenty of handcrafted items for people to browse through.

The festival will run until 6 p.m.