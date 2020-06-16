MACON, Ga. — Throughout the pandemic, Central Georgians have worked hard to lend a helping hand to people in their communities.

Volunteers were up bright and early to do just that at the St. Paul AME Church with a grocery giveaway.

The church partnered up with the USDA's Farmers to Families program to give out 120 boxes of groceries. Each box has enough food to feed a family of four for one week.

The program works to provide fresh food and produce to families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

St. Paul Pastor Kevin Moore is happy to get out and help people in East Macon.

"We're grateful to be a blessing but at the same time it's kind of heart-wrenching because we see how great of a need it is," says Moore.

Hundreds of cars were lined up along Shurling Drive waiting for food.

In addition to food boxes, the church also distributed 4,000 gallons of milk to families and other Central Georgia organizations to fill the need as much as possible.

"Because of COVID-19, although it has been horrific, it has changed the entire way we minister as a church," says Moore. "It's no longer about Sunday morning, but what you're doing Monday through Saturday."

Moore says that he plans to hold more food drives through St. Paul and is looking for volunteers.

If you would like to help St. Paul AME with their future grocery giveaways, email info@stpaulofmacon.com.

