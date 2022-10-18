Baldwin school staff member tests positive for monkeypox, principal's letter says

The staff member will remain off campus until cleared by doctors to return.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A staff member at a Baldwin County school has tested positive for monkeypox, according to a letter sent home to parents on Monday.

Principal Tracy Clark, from Lakeview Primary School, wrote that the staff member will remain off campus until medical officials clear them to return.

They are setting up a process for contact tracing following CDC guidelines and will notify the parents of any students considered to be in close contact with the person who has monkeypox.

Due to HIPAA regulations, Clark wrote, they are unable to release the name of the staff member to parents.

“We wanted to make you aware of this situation as soon as possible and assure you that we are taking all possible steps to ensure a safe and healthy learning and working environment for students and staff. You can help us by keeping your student home if he or she is not feeling well.” the letter states.

Any parents who believe their child has monkeypox should notify the school nurse and a primary-care doctor.

Monkeypox is spread through close, direct skin-to-skin contact. The school said that while the risk of transmission is “very low” in a school setting, they wanted to inform parents and students of the potential exposure.

In August, the White House declared monkeypox a public health emergency. Monkeypox belongs to the same virus family as smallpox, but the symptoms are milder.

Many only experience fever, body aches, chills and fatigue. Those with more serious illness may develop a rash and lesions on the face and hands that can spread to other parts of the body.

The incubation period can vary from about five days to three weeks. Most recover within about two to four weeks without needing to be hospitalized.

Michael Hokanson of the state's North Central Health District, says the state will not confirm individual cases by county. But he says that as of Oct. 11, the state has counted 38 monkeypox cases in the 13-county district, which includes Bibb, Houston and Baldwin counties.

13WMAZ will update this story when additional information is made available.