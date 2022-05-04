Staff, students stuck at Rosa Taylor Elementary due to storm damage

Officials think they will be able to get everyone out safely soon.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Right now, students and staff at Rosa Taylor Elementary School are trapped after Tuesday afternoon’s storms left damage blocking access in and out of the school.

According to Stephanie Hartley with Bibb County Schools, Macon-Bibb County, Georgia Power, the Bibb Sheriff’s Office, and the Macon-Bibb Fire Department are working to safely clear a path for parents and buses to enter.

At this time, only about 30 student walkers have been released to parents. Buses and parent vehicles remain trapped in the parking lot.

Officials think they will be able to get everyone out safely soon. There is no reported damage to the school.

As a result, Rosa Taylor will have a late start Wednesday at 10 a.m. Parents will receive updates through Remind.