MACON, Ga. — Loaves and Fishes Ministry of Macon's Saturday food drive is perfect for anyone in Bibb County who wants to help their community from the comfort of their home.

The organization is partnering up with the United States Postal Service to participate in the Stamp Out Hunger National Food Drive.

All you have to do to donate is put your nonperishable food items in or by your mailbox on Saturday morning. Your local mail carrier will do the rest.

Loaves and Fishes director Judy Sexton loves that Stamp Out Hunger makes it so easy to donate. "In the summertime, people don't think about food drives. They're thinking about vacation," says Sexton.

This is the fifth year that Loaves and Fishes has participated in the annual event. In 2018, Sexton says that the organization collected over 1,200 pounds of food.

"We do grocery for 60 households a week," says Sexton. "We usually use about 500 canned goods plus boxed goods every week. This may last us four or five months."

Loaves and Fishes will be hosting another food drive in November.