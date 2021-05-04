Two found dead after standoff in Centerville: What we know

Police say it started when a man called them and said he shot his wife

CENTERVILLE, Ga. — At least two people were found dead after a standoff in Centerville (Houston County) Tuesday morning.

According to Centerville Chief Cedric Duncan, police got a call from a man saying he shot his wife and needed help. Then, all communication stopped.

Police got to the scene in the 100-block of Arbor Creek and saw the home had a broken window; that's in the Old Stone Crossing subdivision.

They tried to speak with someone inside the home, but didn’t get a response. Several canisters of tear gas were thrown into the home to get the shooter out.

Centerville Police then went inside the home and found two people dead – a man and a woman.

The GBI has been called to assist.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.