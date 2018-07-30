Monroe County School students will have one more weekend before heading back to the classroom due to an ongoing issue at the William Hubbard campus of Monroe County Middle.

A news release Monday announced that the school year will now begin MONDAY, AUGUST 6 for all students – rather than the previously announced Friday, August 3.

It says the sudden change in schedule is so students at the William Hubbard campus can be relocated to the Banks Stephens campus.

All middle school students, grades 6-8, will now be housed in the Banks Stephens campus due to structural issues of the William Hubbard building causing groundwater problems.

What this means is that parts of the William Hubbard building sit below ground level and water is seeping through walls and coming into classrooms causing air quality concerns.

The release notes that the building is the oldest one that houses students in the school system.

Open House is also being moved from Tuesday, July 31 to FRIDAY, AUGUST 3 from 1-5 p.m.

