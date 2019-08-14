Bibb County commissioner Joe Allen sponsored a proposal asking the Georgia General Assembly to change the state's law.

"Start paying some taxes -- everybody else does. We need them to do it, too," said Allen.

He wants to require nonprofit hospitals like the Medical Center, Navicent Health to pay taxes on properties that don't provide medical services, like parking lots, parking decks, and the senior living center Carlyle Place.

"Everything should be taxed -- other than the hospital, the children's hospital. Places like Carlyle Place -- give me a break -- that's where people live."

According to Bibb County's chief tax assessor Andrea Crutchfield, the county could collect nearly $900,000 on Carlyle Place alone.

Navicent Health owns 67 properties and most of their properties are tax exempt, but if the delegation changed the law, 12 more properties would return to Bibb County's tax rolls.

Navicent spokeswoman Nikki Randall says Navicent did pay $700,000 in taxes last year. She says they currently provide millions of dollars in indigent care for the community each year.

"We will continue to take care of the citizens of Macon-Bibb County. Even though the changes on how healthcare is funded, we don't know where it's going to come from these days," said Randall.

Commissioner Elaine Lucas asked the committee to table the resolution and they did.

"If you start scratching at this, I think we're going to be in a big mess," said Lucas.

That means the resolution is stalled unless one of the commissioners asks to take it up on again.

Crutchfield says in 2019 property values went up 2%, but exempt properties went up 5%. Which means more properties are continuing to fall under the tax exempt category.

