'Starting to pick back up': Warner Robins residents urge city to clean up littered vacant building

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The City of Warner Robins is still trying to manage a constantly littered building on Watson Boulevard.

Last month we covered this story when pictures of the vacant building were circulating on social media. Today the trash is starting to pick back up.

The building sits at 1205 Watson Blvd right next door to First Presbyterian Church. Sarah Broussard is the church's secretary. She says the church has occasionally cleaned up for the past 10 years.

"It's really hard not to go down Watson Boulevard and see it. It reaches all the way to the road," Broussard said.

Mayor Randy Toms says trash has been an ongoing problem at this building.

"Bill Mulkey, our Building and Transportation Director and along with Terry Wood, our City Marshall, happened to notice that it was starting to pick back up over there, like we knew it would," Toms said.

Broussard says she hopes the city comes up with a solution. She worries the trash pile up may stunt the growth of downtown.

"Take the building and do something with it, whether it's to tear it down, make it a homeless shelter, sell it to another business, whatever the city decides," she said.

Toms says the city has tried to offer assistance to the homeless man who lives there. He says the city has started the process to address the issues at this building.

"Bill Mulkey is getting in touch with the owner, to let them know that every time something's done over there, they're going to be charged and if necessary, we're going to end up putting a lien on the building," he said.