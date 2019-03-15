StARTup Studios celebrates grand opening

MACON, Ga. — StARTup Studios on Riverside Drive will be hosting a grand opening party on March 16.

The studio and gallery was founded in the fall of 2017 by artists Bryan Beck and Yen-Ting Chiu. The married couple moved to Macon from Carbondale, Illinois.

While Beck practices glassblowing and metal working, Chiu creates ceramic artwork.

"This started out as just, 'Hey, we're open!' and turned into a festival," said Beck.

The opening will have live glassblowing, ceramics, and IPA beer brewing demonstrations. Additionally, Mercer University art professor Craig Coleman will present a projection art installation.

There will also be a silent artwork auction, live music, and a raffle for free art lessons.

"You don't have to come in and buy something every time. You can come in and just hang out with us," says Beck. "We also like to hang around the fire pit and talk about art."

Festivities begin at 5 p.m. with demonstrations going on until 8 p.m. StARTup studios is located on Riverside Drive by the east entrance of Rose Hill Cemetery.