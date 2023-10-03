Escaped inmate from Johnson State Prison captured without incident, two accomplices in custody

The Georgia Department of Corrections says Dshawn Garrison escaped from Johnson State Prison around 3 a.m. Thursday morning and was captured around lunchtime.

WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. — A man that escaped from Johnson State Prison in Wrightsville has been captured according to a tweet from the Georgia Department of Correction.

The tweet said 21-year-old Dshawn Garrison and two accomplices were taken into custody without incident.

Garrison escaped around 3 a.m. Thursday. They said he was pickup from the prison and led authorities on a chase before crashing in Hancock County near Highway 22 in Sparta. Garrison and the people in the car drove away.

Milledgeville Police, along with the Hancock Sheriff's Office, Sparta Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and the Washington County Sheriff's Office helped in the search for Garrison.