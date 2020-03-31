ATLANTA — The State Board of Pardons and Paroles is taking a step to reduce inmate population during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a news release sent out Tuesday afternoon, they say they have begun reviewing specific cases for clemency release.

“The Board will be exercising its constitutional authority to affect releases with a goal of providing the Department of Corrections more flexibility in handling the impact of the COVID-19 virus within Georgia’s correctional system,” stated Parole Board Chairman Terry Barnard.

Here’s what the board is looking at to make their decision:

- The individual must be serving for a non-violent offense AND they must be within 180 days of completing their sentence.

Most of the offenders released will be released to community supervision.

"The Parole Board is operating normally and will continue to use its constitutional authority to make clemency release decisions in the interest of public safety,” said Barnard.

