MACON, Ga. — Tuesday got off to a delicious start for people at the Georgia School Nutrition Association's State Culinary Arts Competition.

The culinary face-off was held at Helms College, where 30 nutritional professionals from 16 school districts came out to cook.

The competition had three categories: Let's Dip, Mash Up with Mushrooms, and Nutty with Peanuts.

"They create the recipes completely from scratch and develop it into something we can serve at the school level," says Ann Hamner, culinary committee chair at GSNA.

The Georgia School Nutrition Association is a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing high-quality but low-cost meals to students.

"These are people that are out on the frontlines with our students," says Hamner. "They know that their students will like what we're serving today."

While one lucky chef took home an award for crowd favorite, winners won't be announced until April at the Georgia School Nutrition Association Annual Conference in Athens.

Regardless of who wins or loses, chefs, judges, and attendees were more than satisfied with the food spread.

"It's fabulous. This year, the recipes have been off the charts," says Hamner. "I can't wait to put out the cookbook."