State health department encourages turnout at mass vaccine site as appointments no longer required

With appointment numbers declining, Thursday marked the first day of the mass vaccine site on Eisenhower Parkway allowing walk-in shots

MACON, Georgia — Thursday was the first day people could drop into Macon's state-run vaccination site without appointments.

People at the Macon State Farmer's Market on Eisenhower Parkway said the day went smoothly.

With the number of COVID-19 appointments going down, the state Department of Public Health hopes the change will encourage more people to drop in and roll up their sleeves.

Once you arrive, the site workers will get you registered to take the shot.

Kimberly Seabrooks of Macon says getting a shot with no appointment was easy.

"The process was very smooth," Seabrooks said. "The staff was very knowledgeable. It was just a seamless transition going from one station to the next. The staff was very friendly, very informative, just, overall, a great experience."