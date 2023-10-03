State inmate dies after being taken to emergency room, Department of Corrections investigating

Houston County Coroner James Williams confirmed the inmate died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A state inmate died on Saturday, according to Houston County Coroner James Williams.

He says the inmate was transported from McEver Detention Center in Perry around 6 a.m. in the morning.

The 46-year-old inmate was taken to Houston Healthcare in Perry by ambulance, where he was pronounced dead in the emergency room shortly after arriving.

The inmate's name is not being released at this time.

13WMAZ has reached out to both the Department of Corrections and the coroner for more details.

The case is still under investigation by the Department of Corrections. An autopsy will be performed by the with GBI Crime Lab as part of the investigation.