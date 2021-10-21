State law enforcement celebrates Crawford County sheriff at luncheon after pandemic pause

Sheriff Lewis Walker was the group's 2020 Sheriff of the Year, but they were unable to celebrate the accomplishment until this year.

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — A Central Georgia sheriff finally got his day in the spotlight after a one-year wait due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Georgia Sheriff’s Association honored Crawford County Sheriff Lewis Walker as its 2020 Sheriff of the Year Thursday at the group’s annual luncheon

This year’s meeting took place in Jones County, and they also honored the 2021 Sheriff of the Year – Clay Whittle from Columbia County.

Walker says the honor reflects on his staff and the upbringing from his parents.

“I never thought of being up here of getting this honor, I'll tell you that right off the bat,” he said. “You know, just being around the sheriffs and being who you are, that's something we were taught in bringing up around the home. Our parents taught us to treat others the way you want to be treated and it will take you a long way in life.”

Gov. Brian Kemp was the featured speaker at Thursday’s luncheon. He says they are working to do more for officers, but it starts with a ‘thank you.’

“That's what the $1,000 law enforcement bonus was all about. Not necessarily about the money, but letting them recognize that we appreciate them putting their lives on the line every day. We appreciate their families, and their staff supporting them in those efforts,” said Kemp.