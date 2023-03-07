'We're always there to help': Warner Robins' VECTR Center helps military vets and spouses find jobs

Resources to help veterans, veteran spouses, and active military spouses are available at the VECTR Center.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Military spouses can struggle to find employment between their many moves. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce says 22 percent of the nation's military spouses are unemployed, making them one of the groups hit hardest by unemployment.

In the last few weeks, President Biden and members of Congress have been working to help.

The U.S. recognizes that it's hard to transition when moving between bases. At the end of June, the Senate passed a bill called the Military Spouse Employment Act. It makes it easier for federal agencies to hire military spouses to remote jobs.

This bill has not yet become law.

This comes after President Biden signed an executive order to encourage agencies to create more flexible policies to retain these workers.

While additional bills are created, Central Georgians can find help at the VECTR Center in Warner Robins.

As a success coach with the VECTR Center, Donald Chambliss helps connect transitioning veterans and military spouses with jobs as well as educational and financial resources.

"It can range from maybe 20- 30 on a regular day and a max day, say career fair, maybe 200 people coming in," Chambliss said.

He works with folks in Warner Robins, but travels to places like Columbus, Gordon, and Savannah.

Chambliss says one thing he notices is that many military spouses struggle to build their resumes. He coaches folks through the process.

"We talk about their resumes. We talk about their barriers that they may have whether it's not having a job for a while, or it's not being able to put it down on paper because they don't know how to explain it," he said.

Chambliss says he notices that many people also come in with low confidence. He says people don't believe they are qualified when they are.

"A lot of their resumes are actually really good, but they don't believe they are," he said.

While others struggle with how to go about their next steps.

"They don't know how to get back into the job search, or what kind of educational benefits are there for them," Chambliss said.

Specialists at the center connect veterans, military spouses with the resources to work toward their goals.

The center also offers a skill bridge program. It's geared toward veterans and those who are transitioning. They can take a 15-week program through Central Georgia Technical College and learn a trade in courses like robotics and welding.

Chambliss says no matter the need, folks can stop by VECTR.

"Day to day, no matter what's going on, we're always there to help serve them," Chambliss said.

The VECTR Center holds seasonal job fairs and sends out an "available jobs list" weekly.