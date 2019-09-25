MACON, Ga. — Superintendent Curtis Jones will give a State of the District address for Bibb County Schools Wednesday morning.

This comes after Jones won 2019 National Superintendent of the Year back in February.

The address will take place at a luncheon highlighting the district's 'Victory in Progress,' starting at 11:30 a.m.

During the luncheon, four school district partners will be recognized and given awards for their 'dedicated service and support' to the school system. Each recipient was nominated by a Bibb County Schools principal.

The luncheon is being held at the Professional Learning Center on Riverside Drive in Macon.

