'Report it right away': Georgia on high alert for bird flu this spring

Cases have been found in three other states, including Kentucky

DODGE COUNTY, Ga. — Right now, the Department of Agriculture says there is an unusually-high threat for avian flu.

They haven't put out a warning like this since 2015.

It's because they've found cases in three states, including Kentucky.

Kaye and Tim Vesterfield are concerned about their chickens with the newest bird flu warning from the state.

Ducks and geese are the culprits that carry the disease.

You can also transmit it if you step in their droppings and carry that to a place where chickens roost.

"You have a lot of care for and feed invested in them," Tim said, "And when they start laying, you don't want to lose them."

"We talked about it and we know what the symptoms are supposed to be and we know if we saw any symptoms, we are supposed to report it right away," Kaye said.

Those symptoms include chickens laying fewer eggs, or birds that stop eating and drinking or dying suddenly with no signs of disease.

Now, the Georgia Department of Agriculture has put out some tips for you to keep your flock safe.

Don't let them drink out of farm ponds.

Use designated footwear.

Wash your hands.

There are superheroes of sorts on the property -- Great Pyrenees dogs.

Even though they like to chill, we did see them running birds off.

"We have Pepper, Ringo, Maggie, Duke, and Bobo," Kaye said.

"They live out here out here with the animals and they will bark and they have a very vicious growl that will scare anything away," Tim said.

Even with the extra protection, the Smiths know that if bird flu did show up, the state would have to come in and destroy their birds..

It's serious stuff, but the threat should end with the warmer weather this spring.