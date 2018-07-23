A 17-year-old was killed early Monday morning in what is currently being investigated as a hit-and-run accident.

Macon County Coroner Brenda Oglesby said 17-year-old J'aire Maxie was found dead on Highway 26 shortly before dawn and no other cars or drivers were at the scene.

Georgia State Patrol is investigating and says Oglesby told them that Maxie was lying flat in the road when he was hit.

They say they were approached by a truck driver this morning who told them he thought he may have run over someone.

The state patrol says the truck driver is being held in jail right now for questioning.

They have not yet determined if the driver fled the scene or if he will face any charges.

Reporter Abby Kousouris will be speaking to the teen’s family and you can hear from them on 13WMAZ News at 5 and 6.

