State Pickleball Tournament hosted in Macon

The Macon Pickleball Association at Tattnall Square Park hosted the Pickleball State Tournament for the second time.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — This weekend, pickle ball athletes are putting their skills to the test.

The Macon Pickleball Association at Tatnall Square Park hosted the Pickleball State Tournament for the second time.

The tournament was sponsored by the Georgia Recreation and Park Association.

Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in the world.. and players all over Georgia made their way to Macon to hit for the gold.

Louise Fortin and Todd Gilseth came down from Blairsville.. they joined the sport about 6 months ago.

Fortin and Gilseth said they heard about the state tournament and wanted to give it a try.

"Get out there and play it's wonderful.. you can...," Fortin began.

Gliseth chimed in, ""Come out and enjoy the fun becasue.. like she said it's addicting once you get started you'll love the game.. and you get competitive real fast."

The tournament had two categories, based on skill levels and age group.