State School Superintendent Richard Woods visited several school districts Tuesday with exciting news, and one of his stops was here in Macon.

Woods presented Bibb County Schools with a $1.6 million literacy grant.

He says reading is the most important skill to teach children because no matter their career path, reading is a necessity.

Woods spoke to us about his goals for what the grant can bring to schools.

"We're looking to make sure that our kids can read, especially by 3rd grade, that is our target and research shows the importance of that. So as we begin this and rolling out this, we want to make sure that reading is sustainable in the state of Georgia and that we don't have the fluctuations that go up and down, but we continuously see growth and improvement throughout the next several years and the next several generations in our state," he says.

Bibb County was one of 38 recipients of the competitive Literacy for Learning, Living, and Leading in Georgia grant.

The state is awarding $61 million statewide over the next three years.

