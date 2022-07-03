Statements Anitra Gunn made about alleged abuse will not be used in court, judge rules

The hearing gave a glimpse into evidence jurors could've heard throughout the trial.

MACON, Ga. — Before jurors took their seats Tuesday, Judge Connie Williford ruled the jury will not hear some statements Anitra Gunn allegedly made to her family and friends before she disappeared on Valentine’s Day 2020.

Assistant District Attorney Dawn Baskin told 13WMAZ Gunn allegedly told friends and family Demarcus Little was abusing her. The statements include what Gunn verbally told friends and family.

Little’s attorney argued the statements are hearsay and should not be entered into the case as evidence.

All witnesses called to the stand described themselves as Anitra Gunn’s friends. Gunn’s best friend Ciara Stewart, Laurelle Plumber and Veronica Talton answered brief questions on whether Gunn disclosed information about her relationship with Little.

Baskin did not ask witnesses about the details of the alleged abuse in the pre-trial hearing. However, once witnesses left the stand, Baskin described what Stewart, Plumber and Talton recalled Anitra Gunn allegedly told them prior to her death.

Baskin says Gunn told friends she wanted to break up with Little but was scared to leave him. She added that Gunn told her friends Little was “controlling,” “jealous,” “wouldn’t take no for an answer,” and that Anitra had a “fear of” Demarcus Little.

According to Baskin, Anitra Gunn told Plumber that Little threatened to kill her if she ended their relationship.

Judge Williford asked Baskin if there was any other source for this information. Baskin said no.

"The statements given by Anitra Gunn with regards to the nature of the relationship can’t be because Anitra Gunn isn’t here. If Anitra Gunn was here, Anitra Gunn would testify 'I told this friend, I told that friend…' well Anitra Gunn is not here, so the regular statements she made to close personal friends about the ongoing nature of the relationship with the defendant is the only way we can get those statements in. There’s nothing else. We don’t have text messages through these individual friends, there’s no written communication. This is with regards to Anitra’s statements to Ciara Stewart. That’s the only way we can get it in is through Ciara Stewart," said Baskin.

Ultimately, Judge Williford ruled that the statements Anitra allegedly made to friends are inadmissible and won’t be presented to jurors. The judge says the witnesses only knew Anitra Gunn for a “few years or less” and that there is no other evidence of certain statements Gunn made to friends on her relationship with Little.