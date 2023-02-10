'Get the message out': Statewide burn ban lifted starting Oct. 1

The ban typically goes into effect during the summer. Now, people and businesses can get a permit to burn yard debris.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — On Oct. 1, the state lifted the annual statewide burn ban. Now, people and businesses can get a permit to burn yard debris such as leaves and small tree limbs.

The state issued a burning ban due to the recent droughts we've been experiencing here in Central Georgia.

The ban typically goes into effect during the summer when the ozone in the air can reach unhealthy levels. The ban also helps curb fires fueled by dry conditions.

However, not everyone can burn.

Macon-Bibb County Fire Department fire safety education officer Sgt. Jeremy Webb talked about how to get a burn permit and how folks can safely burn for the season.

"You have to have the fire out by dark, you have to have a water supply close by, you must not leave fires unattended, piles shouldn't exceed 4 feet in height or 4 feet in diameter and it must be at least 25 feet from your structure with no overhead obstructions," Webb said.

Webb also stressed the importance of timing and how burn permits are only valid on the day they are issued.

"Not many people know they have to have a permit to burn and if you're burning illegally, you can receive a fine," Webb said. "It's very important to obtain that burn permit and burn permits are only good for that day only. So you get a burn permit for the day that you are burning."

Overall when it comes to citizens of Central Georgia and their safety, Webb advises everyone to follow the rules and regulations.

"We're trying to get the message out to the public as much as possible to ensure that they're going to be safe, their families are going to be safe, and their neighbors are going to be safe as well," Webb said. "You put these rules forth and you follow them, you should be definitely safe."

To get a permit, you can call your local fire department.

For those in Macon, you can call the Macon-Bibb County Fire Department Fire Prevention Office at 478-751-2700 to obtain a burn permit.

They won't allow burning on windy days or when it's cloudy and raining.