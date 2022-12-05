Choo choo! Stay a night in a train car at this unique Lake Oconee campground

There are 13 train cars on the property, all brought in by cranes.

GREENSBORO, Ga. — Who's that coming down the track? Well, it used to be these train cars, but not anymore!

Now, they're being used as cabins at a campground in Greensboro, right on Lake Oconee.

Resort Operations Manager Danielle Turner has been working for Travel Resorts of America since she was 15. She worked in Ohio up until a few years ago when she came to Georgia and became manager.

The land was established in the 1980s, turned into a campground in the 1990s, and bought by TRA in 2016.

Turner says the train cars were brought in before TRA bought the land. She says they were brought in by cranes.

"They're so unique," she said. "I had never seen anything like this."

There are 13 train cars on the property, some are rentals and others are used for offices and storage.

Within the last year, they've repainted the inside and outside of the cars, and remodeled them to make them "more modern looking."

The ones you can stay in come in both one and two bedroom sizes with a kitchen and dining area. There are also nearby train tracks -- the train comes by twice daily.

"It's very cool to be able to see a train while you're in a train," said Turner.

You can also enjoy boating, kayaking, hanging out on the beach, swimming, fishing and more while at the campground.

There are activities every weekend, including basketball, volleyball, horseshoes, shuffle board, or as Turner says it... "the whole shebang."