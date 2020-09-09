Staying active during the pandemic is important when it comes to long term health

Here are some tips on how to stay active and healthy during this time.

MACON, Ga. — The downward trend in the number of new cases of coronavirus around Central Georgia may encourage more people to get outside and start exercising, or at least doing some type of physical activity.

Doctor's and Health Organizations say staying active right now is huge when it comes to your long term health outlook.

A big concern centers around the fact many people have not been doing a lot, in terms of physical activity, since the pandemic hit the country and our state full force.

Some of the reasons behind the increased inactivity are changes in routine, shelter in place orders, fear of contracting the virus and increased anxiety.

That in turn puts increased stress on people. It also brings about increased weight gain and can cause sleep issues that can continue on down the road.

Those are all things exercise can help with right now and in the future.

You can make it a family affair, get outside whenever possible or do online workouts if its raining or you are short on time.

For people working from home, experts recommend taking short breaks so you can get up and move around and not just stay seated staring at a work screen all day.

The key is just to make exercise a daily routine.