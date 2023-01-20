Convicted killer Stephen McDaniel loses another appeal

A federal judge rejected McDaniel’s request to throw out his guilty plea, so he’s taking it to a federal appeals court.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — Editor's note: Video in this story is from previous coverage.

Nearly nine years after he admitted killing Lauren Giddings, Stephen McDaniel is asking a new court to throw out his guilty plea.

In 2011, McDaniel was charged with murdering Giddings, a fellow Mercer Law student.

He pleaded guilty three years later.

Since then, he's filed several appeals and petitions aimed at overturning his conviction.

In December, he lost another round.

U.S. District Court Judge Marc Treadwell dismissed McDaniel's argument that prosecutors used stolen documents against him.

Treadwell didn't rule on whether that was true, but found that McDaniel had missed the deadline for filing his petition.

On Tuesday, McDaniel appealed that ruling to the federal court of appeals in Atlanta.