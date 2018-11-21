A new company is moving to Macon, bringing 150 new jobs.

On Tuesday night, the Macon-Bibb Industrial Authority announced Stevens Aerospace and Defense Systems would be moving into the old Bombardier hangar near the Middle Georgia Regional Airport.

The company says they work on maintenance, repair, and overhaul of jets.

David Crowder, General Manager, says they are investing $1 million into the site. The average pay will be around $28 an hour, but there is room for growth within the company.

"We're only leasing half of the hangar, but I'm very aggressive in saying our goal is to acquire the whole hangar," said Crowder.

The company signed a 3-year lease with the Macon-Bibb government with 2 5-year extensions.

