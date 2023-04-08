Forsyth church removes historical bell. Here's what they hope to do with it

Steward Chapel AME Church removed its bell as a safety precaution.

MACON, Ga. — The Steward Chapel AME Church has stood tall since 1989. For years, the building has welcomed members, pastors and notable speakers like Martin Luther King.

However, the church removed a key piece of its history that dates back to 1891 on Thursday.

The removal of the historical bell from this church has left a hole on both the inside and outside of the church. But its removal has come with a silver lining for some members of the congregation.

"When I came out, it was sitting on the ground," Jacquelyn Lester Gray said.

Gray has gone to the church since her parents brought her as a little girl, and she serves on the steward committee.

But like many other members of the church, Gray had never had the chance to see the bell with her two eyes.

"The thing was immense, but it was also other than a little oxidation on the bronzing, other than that perfect shape, and to think I'm looking at the actual wood with a few splinters," Gray said. "Big old wheel thing that was part of the grind that had been shaped and formed by someone...that was pretty amazing."

The removal was a hard project since there hasn't been too much construction done to the building in 134 years.

"It's pretty much as it has been since the people constructed it. I think they added the bell tower," Gray said. "Other than...a few minor inconveniences. That's it!"

Jacquelyn's husband, Anzio, has been part of the church for decades, serves on the trustee board and knows what this building has been through.

Ten years ago, the church's windows were damaged during a bout of severe weather, and it forced the church to undergo some expensive repairs.

"I believe we spent somewhere between $500,000 to $1,000,000 to get them replaced," Gray said. "They had to take every individual glass out and replace every one back."

This time the cost won't be as much, but the church is working on a safe way to display their historical bell, and they are asking for the public's help with it.