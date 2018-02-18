One more hot day before some much needed rain moves in. For tomorrow we'll top out near 90 with increasing cloud cover throughout the day. Just a few pop up showers or storms possible for the afternoon. By Tuesday though we have much better rain chances as an area of low pressure moves northward out of the Gulf. This system will keep the rain chances in the forecast from Tuesday in to next weekend. This should be a big rain maker with over 2 inches of rain possible from Tuesday through the weekend.

Sunday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Monday... Partly sunny with a shower possible. Highs near 90.

Monday Night...Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday... Mostly cloudy with showers and storms likely. Highs in the low 80s.

Tuesday Night...Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Lows in the upper 60s.

Wednesday...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms likely. Highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday Night...Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday...Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Thursday Night...Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Friday...Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Friday Night...Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Saturday...Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Highs in the low 80s.

Saturday Night...Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Sunday...Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

