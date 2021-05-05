After a lightning strike to her home, Kim Hickson says she's been supported heavily by people who are trying to help her get back on her feet soon.

GRAY, Ga. — Kim Haskins has lived in her home for almost 30 years.

On Monday, it was one lightning strike that took everything away.

Right off of Highway 18 sat the house that Haskins and niece Lana called home.

"I think I'm still in shock. Everything's still trying to process," she says.

As she still comes to terms with losing everything, close friend Tammy Humphries and her daughter have stepped up to make sure they're set for the time being.

"Old Clinton Barbecue on Saturday is having a fundraiser for her, and they have said that the whole day on Saturday, they're going to donate 15 percent of all sales and all tips," says Humphries.

Humphries says between a GoFundMe, fundraisers at local businesses, and donation boxes, she's hoping that Haskins can get back on her feet soon.

"I just ask people that are willing to donate and help, nothing's too small of an amount, no item's not good enough," she says.

Haskins says now, it's time to think about what comes next.

"I still have money, clothes, different things coming to me, so now my next step is figuring out where I'm going to live," says Hickson.

Haskins says although she is grateful she and her niece are safe, she was not able to save two of her dogs who were in a back room.