Still need Christmas gifts? Don't forget about convenience stores

It may not seem like the ideal place, but they've got some handy-dandy stuff in those corner stores!

Get ready to go on a journey that may help you cross stuff off your list by looking for gifts in Central Georgia convenience stores.

"So many people ask us what you got for Christmas gifts, we got sunglasses, we got phone chargers, we've got a CBD right there," Mike Patel said.

Patel's had holiday foods for three years now.

"For food wise, put some candies in for a Christmas gift," he said.

Laura Stiles loves Christmas, she's got her decorations out and she says it's a no brainer to buy gifts on the go.

"I've done it. I've bought airheads for the grandbabies, we have pop rocks, they love those, so I've dropped those in their stockings," she said.

And you know if the state dropped a few million on a family member, well that wouldn't be so bad. We're talking about lottery tickets -- of course.

"If you get a lottery ticket and you win a million dollars I need half of it though," a customer said.

"It's $300 for a book of tickets. If you've got kids that play the lottery, you can buy a random book, tear them up, put them in a bag, shake them up and pull them out how many for each. Or wrap them, you can wrap them, put them in a couple of boxes and make them work for it," a shopper said.

You won't have to work at all to find something at the Tobesofkee Lake store.

Sure it's by the water, so you can get cricket holders or cigars. Beef Jerky or beanies. But pickled jalapenos, maybe it's for that person on the naughty list.

"I had a guy come in last night and bought all the disc golf items and he was picking the names and he spent $250 just on a gift," Bhavesh Batel said.

Batel has three stores in town, and he figures a fishing pole is always a great idea for kids.

"Teach their grandkids how to fish, definitely take them outside instead of keeping them inside the house," he said.