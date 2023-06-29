'It's been rough': Still no water at Macon hotel one week later

The WoodSprings Suites on Harrison Road has had no water since last Friday. The Bibb Health Department has advised residents be moved out until water is restored.

MACON, Ga. — People living in the WoodSprings Suites on Harrison Road have almost a full week without water.

Now, the Macon-Bibb Health Department is stepping in to make sure the problems get fixed. In the meantime, tenants are caught in the mess.

“It's been kind of difficult with kids,” Juanesha Jones said.

Jones is one of many tenants of the WoodSpring Suites who moved to motels around town Wednesday.

The Macon-Bibb Health Department says people couldn't stay there with no running water.

“We didn't know which hotel they were putting us in. We didn't know until we got on the bus,” she said.

The water went out at the suites last Friday. Jones is happy to get out.

“We was only allowed to get four gallons of water a day, and I have to cook and bathe them,” Jones said.

Kim Brown, another relocated tenant, says she can't help but feel angry.

“It's been rough," Brown said. "I cannot bathe, I cannot eat. I paid my money for five days and I couldn't get water or anything."

Brown says she's thankful for the break because the place was beginning to smell like sewage. However, relocating brings its own hardships.

“They have children that they have to take care of and people have pets! You know, pets be using the bathroom and we can't clean it up and it smells. It's just awful,” Brown said.

Environmental Health Manager Felicia Pearson-Powell says the hotel is regulated by the health department.

“So, we initially received a complaint due to lack of water at the facility,” Powell said. “They do need to provide water for their hygiene purposes and also to take care of their housekeeping needs.”

Powell says they are monitoring management to make sure water is properly restored.

Brown hopes the water returns soon.

“They said two days from now they'll let us know if the water is going to come back on or not and we can go back, but if it don't– I’m just gonna have to do what's best for me and find a new home,” she said.

Tenants were moved to the Super 8 Motel, The Marriott, and the WoodSpring Suites on Tom Hill.