Stolen Crisp County patrol car stopped on I-475 past Zebulon Road, the deputy's condition is unknown

Sheriff Brad Freeman says they received a lookout for the stolen patrol car after a shooting involving a Crisp County deputy earlier this morning.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe County Sheriff Brad Freeman says they made an arrest and recovered a stolen patrol car out of Crisp County after a chase ended on I-475 Wednesday morning.

Freeman says they received a lookout early Wednesday about a deputy getting shot in Crisp County with his patrol car getting stolen.

Georgia 511 cameras showed a crime scene on I-475 near Colaparchee Road after deputies made the stop. Traffic was limited to one lane. The Georgia DOT Camera is mislabeled and actually shows the scene on I-475.

State Route 30 at the State Route 300 connector in Cordele is currently closed off and is not expected to reopened until after 10 a.m. due to "police at the scene", according to Georgia 511.

Right now we're waiting for information out of Crisp County about exactly what happened there and the condition of the deputy.

The GBI has taken over the investigation, according to the Georgia State Patrol.