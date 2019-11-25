TELFAIR COUNTY, Ga. — One of the leading producers and exporters of ornamental stones in the world is set to call Central Georgia home.

According to a news release sent Monday by Gov. Brian Kemp’s office, Guidoni Group is investing $96 million in McRae-Helena to create a Telfair County facility. They say it would create 455 jobs.

That's sure to be good news for people in the county after one of its largest employers, Husqvarna, closed this summer leaving around 1,000 people without jobs.

“With access to Georgia’s world-class ports system, logistics infrastructure, and top-ranked workforce, I am confident that Guidoni will find success as they create great opportunities for hardworking Georgians in Telfair County. It is truly an exciting announcement, and I am grateful that Guidoni chose to invest in Georgia,” said Kemp.

Based in Brazil, the Guidoni Group was established more than 30 years ago. They extract, cut, and polish natural stones.

The company’s CEO, Dalmaso Guidoni, will be directly overseeing the project.

He said that operations at the Georgia facility are scheduled to begin in Q3 2020. It will be the company’s first quartz-engineered stone manufacturing facility in the United States.

Additionally, the McRae-Helena location will serve as the company’s North American headquarters.

