Stone Mountain man charged with murder after fatal shooting in Macon motel parking lot

It's the third arrest made in connection with a Nov. shooting that happened at the Best Western on Riverside Drive

MACON, Ga. — A third person is in custody and charged with murder after a fatal shooting during a reported drug deal in the parking lot of a Macon motel.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says Clayton County deputies and members of the United States Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 21-year-old Lucky Udeh, of Stone Mountain, on Wednesday.

He was taken from the Clayton County jail to the Bibb County jail Thursday, where he is being held without bond on a murder charge.

CASE HISTORY

The fatal shooting happened Nov. 23 at the Best Western on Riverside Drive.

Deputies say the victim, 27-year-old Chauncey Love II and two other men drove up from Florida for a marijuana deal. During the deal, Love was shot by the people he was meeting with and tried to drive away from the scene.

His car went across Riverside Drive and down into a ditch. Love’s passengers jumped out of the car and ran across the interstate.

A total of three people are now charged in the case: Javacea Battle from Fulton County, Isaac Adesina from Hampton, and now Lucky Udeh from Stone Mountain.