A pizza franchise will soon open its first Central Georgia location in Warner Robins,

Stoner's Pizza Joint will open on Highway 96. Currently, the closest location to the Central Georgia area is in Savannah.

Stoner's is a pizza restaurant with a "ma and pop pizza shop" vibe, according to its website. The restaurant also serves wings, Boston butts, and chicken breasts.

There were two restaurants formerly known as "Stoner's Pizza Joint" in Macon and Warner Robins that have changed to "Zoner's Pizza Joint" as neither are affiliated with the Stoner's Pizza Joint franchise.

Stoner's Pizza Joint will be located at 1080 Hwy 96 Suite 500. We reached out to the franchise for further information on when the restaurant will open and have not heard back.

There is no signage on the location at this time.

If you would like to know about Stoner's Pizza Joint and its locations, click here.

© 2018 WMAZ